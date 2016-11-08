feature article reporting united states election fraud | government KBOO Election Night Coverage KBOO will provide live election coverage from 5:30 to 9PM



KBOO Portland (kboo.fm) will have live interviews and guests as we broadcast Election Night Coverage from 5:30PM til 9PM. Tune in to hear call-ins from the Presidential camps, Kristin Yount at the Chloe Eudaly rally, S.W. Conser, Lisa Loving, Theresa Mitchell, and various guests including candidates.



That's 90.7 FM in the greater Portland area, other frequencies in Cascadia, and http://www.kboo.fm on the Web.



http://kboo.fm/electionnight2016 read more>>