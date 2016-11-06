feature article announcements portland metro actions & protests | indigenous issues Sacred Water Walk for Standing Rock Join the Native community in our Sacred Water walk fundraiser in support of Standing Rock Nov.19th. Bring your families.





The Concerned Indian Committee along with local Native elders are holding a public sacred water walk on the waterfront Saturday November 19th. We are also organizing an interstate caravan to Standing Rock. Our leader is Buzz Nelson the grandfather of the president of the Lakota, Sioux tribe at Standing Rock, and our elders have been traveling back and forth from the front lines of the movement. I hope you will be able to attend our peaceful event which will start at 10am at Tom McCall Waterfront Park at the fountain. Around 11am we will walk across the Hawthorne to the Vera Katz Esplanade off of Grand and Salmon on the east side of the waterfront where our elders will be waiting to guide us through some wayer blessings and where indigenous groups will perform. On Facebook the event is called Sacred Water Walk for Standing Rock. read more>>