SOLIDARITY RALLY & Vigil for Immigrant Justice - "Standing against the hate" 10.27.16

|
Rain or shine tomorrow...
NOW is the time, you have the voice!
This a great opportunity to show your solidarity
during this election season with this diverse community of welcome.
"Rally and Vigil for Immigrant Justice"
Standing Against the Hate Rally
This is the perfect moment to stand with your Oregon neighbors to demonstrate that we are a community and country who will accept nothing less than dignity and justice.
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 - 5:00pm
Terry Schrunk Plaza
364 SW Madison St.
Portland, OR - downtown on 3rd street