announcements portland metro actions & protests | immigration SOLIDARITY RALLY & Vigil for Immigrant Justice - "Standing against the hate" 10.27.16

NOW is the time, you have the voice!

This a great opportunity to show your solidarity

during this election season with this diverse community of welcome.



"Rally and Vigil for Immigrant Justice"



Standing Against the Hate Rally

This is the perfect moment to stand with your Oregon neighbors to demonstrate that we are a community and country who will accept nothing less than dignity and justice.



Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 - 5:00pm

Terry Schrunk Plaza

364 SW Madison St.

Portland, OR - downtown on 3rd street read more>>