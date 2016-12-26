portland independent media center

Indymedia Events: Usually held on 3rd Saturday of the month at 5pm - (email PIMC to verify)

General Meeting Report Your Local News

From the open publishing newswire: A Anarchist General Assembly has been called January 14th at the Old Red and Black Cafe. Or the social action justice center 400 SE 12th Ave, Portland Oregon 97214. A Anarchist General Assembly has been called January 14th at the Old Red and Black Cafe. Or the social action justice center 400 SE 12th Ave, Portland Oregon 97214.

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Potluck in the Park is excited to announce that we will be once again holding our annual free Christmas Dinner at the Portland Art Museum.

Our meal will be served Sunday, December 25th from 1:00pm until 4:00pm this year.





23rd ANNUAL CHRISTMAS DINNER



Hosted by "Potluck in the Park"

LOCATED AT THE PORTLAND ART MUSEUM in the MARK BUILDING!

1119 SW Park Ave Portland Oregon 97205



This dinner is free to all and anybody Potluck in the Park is excited to announce that we will be once again holding our annual free Christmas Dinner at the Portland Art Museum.Our meal will be served Sunday, December 25th from 1:00pm until 4:00pm this year.23rd ANNUAL CHRISTMAS DINNERHosted by "Potluck in the Park"LOCATED AT THE PORTLAND ART MUSEUM in the MARK BUILDING!1119 SW Park Ave Portland Oregon 97205This dinner is free to all and anybody

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Featuring performances by US [+], Alexis Cannard, Baqi Coles and many more! With guest Native American elder speaking with updates upon a recent return from Standing Rock, Portland youth rally to raise resources and finances for a team of Portlanders to assist at Standing Rock.



PDX HIP-HOP ARTISTS & YOUTH COME TOGETHER TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR THE STANDING ROCK WATER PROTECTORS



Portland, OR, December 8th, [ December 14th ] 2016: A group of local hip-hop artists are bringing together "PDX HIP-HOP 4 STANDING ROCK," two nights of benefit concerts and a compilation CD to honor the water protectors with their gift of music. The goal is to raise funds and gather supplies for the water protectors who are currently camped in the Standing Rock reservation, North Dakota. A few days after the show, 3 of the main-organizers, Talilo Marfil, Freddy Flowpez and Quincy Davis, will head out to Standing rock to deliver the supplies and the compilation CD, as part of the Standing Rock International Caravan led by Chief Buzz Nelson of the Lakota Pine Ridge and Northern Cheyenne.



Official website: http://cyphercure.org/

Dec 14th Fundraiser event @ The Raven: NE 31st & Sandy Blvd. Featuring performances by US [+], Alexis Cannard, Baqi Coles and many more! With guest Native American elder speaking with updates upon a recent return from Standing Rock, Portland youth rally to raise resources and finances for a team of Portlanders to assist at Standing Rock.PDX HIP-HOP ARTISTS & YOUTH COME TOGETHER TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR THE STANDING ROCK WATER PROTECTORSPortland, OR, December 8th, [ December 14th ] 2016: A group of local hip-hop artists are bringing together "PDX HIP-HOP 4 STANDING ROCK," two nights of benefit concerts and a compilation CD to honor the water protectors with their gift of music. The goal is to raise funds and gather supplies for the water protectors who are currently camped in the Standing Rock reservation, North Dakota. A few days after the show, 3 of the main-organizers, Talilo Marfil, Freddy Flowpez and Quincy Davis, will head out to Standing rock to deliver the supplies and the compilation CD, as part of the Standing Rock International Caravan led by Chief Buzz Nelson of the Lakota Pine Ridge and Northern Cheyenne.Official website:Dec 14th Fundraiser event @ The Raven: NE 31st & Sandy Blvd.

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Help Standing Rock with supplies





These things are needed now:

- wool socks

- wool blankets

- hand warmers

- trauma kits (portable)

- suturing kits

- milk of magnesia (plain not flavored) for washing eyes hit with pepper spray or other contaminants

Ship to:

Standing Rock Medic & Healer Council

PO Box 1251

Bismark, North Dakota 58502

For more info & a complete list, see medichealingcouncil on FaceBook Help Standing Rock with suppliesThese things are needed now:- wool socks- wool blankets- hand warmers- trauma kits (portable)- suturing kits- milk of magnesia (plain not flavored) for washing eyes hit with pepper spray or other contaminantsShip to:Standing Rock Medic & Healer CouncilPO Box 1251Bismark, North Dakota 58502For more info & a complete list, see medichealingcouncil on FaceBook

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Winona La Duke speaks eloquently and passionately about the Rights of Nature and of Indigenous values relevant to the ongoing struggle of the Water Protectors in North Dakota.



La Duke also talks about the history of the Standing Rock area and of the people who have resided there for millennium. This is an excerpt from a longer presentation which will be posted soon.... https://youtu.be/tUi9hKd7Brw Winona La Duke speaks eloquently and passionately about the Rights of Nature and of Indigenous values relevant to the ongoing struggle of the Water Protectors in North Dakota.La Duke also talks about the history of the Standing Rock area and of the people who have resided there for millennium. This is an excerpt from a longer presentation which will be posted soon....

read more >>

updates: 11/25 -12/2 - 12/9 - 12/16 - 12/23 - 12/30

From the open publishing newswire: A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.



The latest Shortwave Report (November 18) is up at the website A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.The latest Shortwave Report (November 18) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms [...]

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: A rally at the Army Corps of Engineers then over to Waterfront park Portland People marched in Solidarity with Standing Rock and "No North Dakota Pipeline".



I arrived on 3rd street at the Army Corps of Engineers office where a large gathering was going on.

Only seen 2 cops the entire time (and no traffic was blocked in any kind of protest). I filmed the speeches at Waterfront park - estimated 500+ at the rally for Standing Rock.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lne-kECYMuc&sns=tw A rally at the Army Corps of Engineers then over to Waterfront park Portland People marched in Solidarity with Standing Rock and "No North Dakota Pipeline".I arrived on 3rd street at the Army Corps of Engineers office where a large gathering was going on.Only seen 2 cops the entire time (and no traffic was blocked in any kind of protest). I filmed the speeches at Waterfront park - estimated 500+ at the rally for Standing Rock.

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Veterans For Peace Chapter 72 meeting in Portland pioneer Square

Armistice Day 11 11 16 Portland Oregon



Gathering in Portland Oregon on Armistice Day (Veterans Day) in Portland - people gather to remember the day of commemorating "peace"



https://youtu.be/iAHZvh06SyE [ Veterans For Peace Chapter 72 meeting in Portland pioneer SquareArmistice Day 11 11 16 Portland OregonGathering in Portland Oregon on Armistice Day (Veterans Day) in Portland - people gather to remember the day of commemorating "peace"

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Standing Rock Fundraiser Community Event:

Friday November 11th 2016 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Social Justice Action Center

400 SE 12th Avenue Portland, Oregon 97214





Join us next Friday for a community fundraiser to help local folks get out and support Standing Rock! Several people who live in the Portland area will be taking a caravan the next day (Nov. 12th) to head out there. We will have speakers, political education, some film clips and potluck! The way the state is responding is disgusting and unacceptable! But it's typical for imperialist/colonial/settler counterinsurgency tactics! We need to show that we can fight and that we can build a movement! This is a fundraiser so please bring what you can to support the folks that are heading out! This will be an open potluck so everyone is encouraged to share something.



This is a Fundraiser for Standing Rock Standing Rock Fundraiser Community Event:Friday November 11th 2016 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.Social Justice Action Center400 SE 12th Avenue Portland, Oregon 97214Join us next Friday for a community fundraiser to help local folks get out and support Standing Rock! Several people who live in the Portland area will be taking a caravan the next day (Nov. 12th) to head out there. We will have speakers, political education, some film clips and potluck! The way the state is responding is disgusting and unacceptable! But it's typical for imperialist/colonial/settler counterinsurgency tactics! We need to show that we can fight and that we can build a movement! This is a fundraiser so please bring what you can to support the folks that are heading out! This will be an open potluck so everyone is encouraged to share something.This is a Fundraiser for Standing Rock

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Environmental Justice around Health of the Planet and Human Rights

Hearings going on inside city hall, over the details of the measure that passed, that says the city wont invest in fossil fuels.



Rally outside of the Climate Hearing - Portland City Hall: Environmental Justice around Health of the Planet and Human RightsHearings going on inside city hall, over the details of the measure that passed, that says the city wont invest in fossil fuels.Rally outside of the Climate Hearing - Portland City Hall: https://youtu.be/KJEtWFIyZTw (13 min video)

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Portland #NoDAPL Solidarity Action

November 15, 2016  4:00 PM

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,

Portland District

333 SW 1st Ave



On Tuesday, November 15th, join a massive day of action across the country to demand that this administration and the next reject this pipeline. Join an action near you - and if one doesn't exist, organize an action in your community. Portland #NoDAPL Solidarity ActionNovember 15, 2016  4:00 PMU.S. Army Corps of Engineers,Portland District333 SW 1st AveOn Tuesday, November 15th, join a massive day of action across the country to demand that this administration and the next reject this pipeline. Join an action near you - and if one doesn't exist, organize an action in your community.

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: Not My President!

An estimated 2 thousands people pissed at Trump winning the election took to the streets for hours in Portland Oregon on 11.9.16. No police - and no violence.



My crowd size estimate was around 2,000 +



This video clip is from the West side (downtown) at about 5:30 PM, near city hall (protest had been going for a few hours prior, over to the East side via the Morrison bridge, then north up MLK to the Convention Center...then on to the Moda Center (Rose Garden)



Not My President!An estimated 2 thousands people pissed at Trump winning the election took to the streets for hours in Portland Oregon on 11.9.16. No police - and no violence.My crowd size estimate was around 2,000 +This video clip is from the West side (downtown) at about 5:30 PM, near city hall (protest had been going for a few hours prior, over to the East side via the Morrison bridge, then north up MLK to the Convention Center...then on to the Moda Center (Rose Garden) https://youtu.be/3LTQUy6BUZ8 (40 min video)

read more >>

From the open publishing newswire: KBOO will provide live election coverage from 5:30 to 9PM



KBOO Portland (kboo.fm) will have live interviews and guests as we broadcast Election Night Coverage from 5:30PM til 9PM. Tune in to hear call-ins from the Presidential camps, Kristin Yount at the Chloe Eudaly rally, S.W. Conser, Lisa Loving, Theresa Mitchell, and various guests including candidates.



That's 90.7 FM in the greater Portland area, other frequencies in Cascadia, and



http://kboo.fm/electionnight2016 KBOO will provide live election coverage from 5:30 to 9PMKBOO Portland (kboo.fm) will have live interviews and guests as we broadcast Election Night Coverage from 5:30PM til 9PM. Tune in to hear call-ins from the Presidential camps, Kristin Yount at the Chloe Eudaly rally, S.W. Conser, Lisa Loving, Theresa Mitchell, and various guests including candidates.That's 90.7 FM in the greater Portland area, other frequencies in Cascadia, and http://www.kboo.fm on the Web.

read more >>

more features >>