portland independent media center

Portland Anarchist General Assembly called on January 14th.
From the open publishing newswire: A Anarchist General Assembly has been called January 14th at the Old Red and Black Cafe. Or the social action justice center 400 SE 12th Ave, Portland Oregon 97214.
Free Christmas Dinner 1 to 4 PM - Potluck in the Park - Portland 12/25/16
From the open publishing newswire: Potluck in the Park is excited to announce that we will be once again holding our annual free Christmas Dinner at the Portland Art Museum.
Our meal will be served Sunday, December 25th from 1:00pm until 4:00pm this year.
23rd ANNUAL CHRISTMAS DINNER
Hosted by "Potluck in the Park"
LOCATED AT THE PORTLAND ART MUSEUM in the MARK BUILDING!
1119 SW Park Ave Portland Oregon 97205
This dinner is free to all and anybody
Youth-Led Benefit Concert for Standing Rock (All Ages)
From the open publishing newswire: Featuring performances by US [+], Alexis Cannard, Baqi Coles and many more! With guest Native American elder speaking with updates upon a recent return from Standing Rock, Portland youth rally to raise resources and finances for a team of Portlanders to assist at Standing Rock.
PDX HIP-HOP ARTISTS & YOUTH COME TOGETHER TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR THE STANDING ROCK WATER PROTECTORS
Portland, OR, December 8th, [ December 14th ] 2016: A group of local hip-hop artists are bringing together "PDX HIP-HOP 4 STANDING ROCK," two nights of benefit concerts and a compilation CD to honor the water protectors with their gift of music. The goal is to raise funds and gather supplies for the water protectors who are currently camped in the Standing Rock reservation, North Dakota. A few days after the show, 3 of the main-organizers, Talilo Marfil, Freddy Flowpez and Quincy Davis, will head out to Standing rock to deliver the supplies and the compilation CD, as part of the Standing Rock International Caravan led by Chief Buzz Nelson of the Lakota Pine Ridge and Northern Cheyenne.
Official website: http://cyphercure.org/
Dec 14th Fundraiser event @ The Raven: NE 31st & Sandy Blvd.
Help Standing Rock with supplies
From the open publishing newswire: Help Standing Rock with supplies
These things are needed now:
- wool socks
- wool blankets
- hand warmers
- trauma kits (portable)
- suturing kits
- milk of magnesia (plain not flavored) for washing eyes hit with pepper spray or other contaminants
Ship to:
Standing Rock Medic & Healer Council
PO Box 1251
Bismark, North Dakota 58502
For more info & a complete list, see medichealingcouncil on FaceBook
[Video] Winona La Duke on Standing Rock
From the open publishing newswire: Winona La Duke speaks eloquently and passionately about the Rights of Nature and of Indigenous values relevant to the ongoing struggle of the Water Protectors in North Dakota.
La Duke also talks about the history of the Standing Rock area and of the people who have resided there for millennium. This is an excerpt from a longer presentation which will be posted soon.... https://youtu.be/tUi9hKd7Brw
The Shortwave Report 11/18/16 Listen Globally!
From the open publishing newswire: A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.
The latest Shortwave Report (November 18) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms [...]
500+ rally for Standing Rock in Portland at Army Corps Of Engineers - 11.15.16
From the open publishing newswire: A rally at the Army Corps of Engineers then over to Waterfront park Portland People marched in Solidarity with Standing Rock and "No North Dakota Pipeline".
I arrived on 3rd street at the Army Corps of Engineers office where a large gathering was going on.
Only seen 2 cops the entire time (and no traffic was blocked in any kind of protest). I filmed the speeches at Waterfront park - estimated 500+ at the rally for Standing Rock.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lne-kECYMuc&sns=tw
Video: Armistice Day 11 11 16 Portland Oregon - Veterans For Peace
From the open publishing newswire: Veterans For Peace Chapter 72 meeting in Portland pioneer Square
Armistice Day 11 11 16 Portland Oregon
Gathering in Portland Oregon on Armistice Day (Veterans Day) in Portland - people gather to remember the day of commemorating "peace"
https://youtu.be/iAHZvh06SyE [
Standing Rock Fundraiser Community Event 11-11-16 - PDX
From the open publishing newswire: Standing Rock Fundraiser Community Event:
Friday November 11th 2016 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Social Justice Action Center
400 SE 12th Avenue Portland, Oregon 97214
Join us next Friday for a community fundraiser to help local folks get out and support Standing Rock! Several people who live in the Portland area will be taking a caravan the next day (Nov. 12th) to head out there. We will have speakers, political education, some film clips and potluck! The way the state is responding is disgusting and unacceptable! But it's typical for imperialist/colonial/settler counterinsurgency tactics! We need to show that we can fight and that we can build a movement! This is a fundraiser so please bring what you can to support the folks that are heading out! This will be an open potluck so everyone is encouraged to share something.
This is a Fundraiser for Standing Rock
Video: Climate Hearing - Portland City Hall - Rally on 11.10.16
From the open publishing newswire: Environmental Justice around Health of the Planet and Human Rights
Hearings going on inside city hall, over the details of the measure that passed, that says the city wont invest in fossil fuels.
Rally outside of the Climate Hearing - Portland City Hall: https://youtu.be/KJEtWFIyZTw (13 min video)
Nov 15 - NoDAPL protest at Army Corps of Engineers PDX @4PM
From the open publishing newswire: Portland #NoDAPL Solidarity Action
November 15, 2016 4:00 PM
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,
Portland District
333 SW 1st Ave
On Tuesday, November 15th, join a massive day of action across the country to demand that this administration and the next reject this pipeline. Join an action near you - and if one doesn't exist, organize an action in your community.
Video: Anti TRUMP - 2 thousands protesters in Portland on 11.9.16
From the open publishing newswire: Not My President!
An estimated 2 thousands people pissed at Trump winning the election took to the streets for hours in Portland Oregon on 11.9.16. No police - and no violence.
My crowd size estimate was around 2,000 +
This video clip is from the West side (downtown) at about 5:30 PM, near city hall (protest had been going for a few hours prior, over to the East side via the Morrison bridge, then north up MLK to the Convention Center...then on to the Moda Center (Rose Garden)
https://youtu.be/3LTQUy6BUZ8 (40 min video)
KBOO Election Night Coverage
From the open publishing newswire: KBOO will provide live election coverage from 5:30 to 9PM
KBOO Portland (kboo.fm) will have live interviews and guests as we broadcast Election Night Coverage from 5:30PM til 9PM. Tune in to hear call-ins from the Presidential camps, Kristin Yount at the Chloe Eudaly rally, S.W. Conser, Lisa Loving, Theresa Mitchell, and various guests including candidates.
That's 90.7 FM in the greater Portland area, other frequencies in Cascadia, and http://www.kboo.fm on the Web.
http://kboo.fm/electionnight2016